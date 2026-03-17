Rewari DC forms technical unit to address water supply issues

With summer approaching, the district administration and the Department of Public Health and Engineering are gearing up to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all residents of Rewari.

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A district technical unit has been constituted to resolve issues related to drinking water supply in rural areas on priority. While chairing a meeting of the District Water and Sewerage Mission, Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhishek Meena said, “Alternative arrangements should also be made for supply of drinking water so that the residents do not face shortages during summer.” The department has also released a grievance redressal helpline number (18001805678) for residents to register water-related complaints.

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The DC directed department officials to make proper water supply arrangements for all villages in the district, including to facilities like government schools, colleges, hospitals, anganwadi centers and bus stands. “Samples of drinking water should be collected and tested regularly to ensure quality maintenance. If any water quality issue arises in any area, it should be addressed on priority,” he instructed officials. Special attention should be paid to cleanliness and maintenance of waterworks, he added.

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Executive Engineer Vinay Chauhan said the department was running an awareness campaign on water conservation till March 22 under the Jal Mahotsav initiative. DDPO HP Bansal, BDPO Sanjay Singh, SDO Vinod Bagdi, District Coordinator Yogender and other officials were present during the meeting.