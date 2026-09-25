Rewari farmer’s son shoots gold at Asian Games, village erupts in joy

Rewari resident Kamaljeet brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event along with Suruchi of Jhajjar at the Asian Games in Japan.

The pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi secured the gold with 484.6 points. South Korea won the silver medal, while Iran bagged the bronze.

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Kamaljeet’s village, Sulkha in Rewari district, erupted in joy over his achievement. His family members distributed laddoos and danced to dhol beats to celebrate his success.

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Friends, relatives and acquaintances thronged the village throughout the day to congratulate his family.

“It is a big day for us. Kamaljeet has worked hard with dedication and sincerity. His constant efforts have yielded golden results. He has made his state and country proud,” said his father Rati Ram, a small farmer.

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Congratulating Kamaljeet and Suruchi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the entire state was proud of their achievement.

Kamaljeet had initially wanted to become an athlete but had to give up that dream after sustaining a serious injury in 2019 when he was just 15.

He took up shooting in the same year and made a mark at both national and international levels.

His first coach, Rakesh Singh, played a key role in shaping his shooting career. Later, after joining the Army, he trained under coaches there as well.

“Shooting is a costly sport, but we supported Kamaljeet as much as we could as he has been very passionate about it. Finally, he has proved his worth and we feel so proud of him,” his father said.

Kamaljeet and his family were disappointed after he missed out on a medal in the individual event at the Asian Games, but their joy knew no bounds as he struck gold in the mixed team event. As they say, all’s well that ends well.