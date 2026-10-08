Rewari gets 'Pink Riders': Equipped with body cameras, special police squad launched for women safety

In order to ensure a safe environment for girls and women in Rewari, the district police has deployed a special squad of five 'Pink Riders' — women police personnel on pink scooters — in the city.

Rewari ASP Deepika Agarwal flagged off the 'Pink Rider' scooter squad for special patrolling in the city from the local mini-secretariat on Thursday.

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SHO Sarita of Women Police Station, SHO Sube Singh of City Police Station, SHO Manoj Kumar of Model Town Police Station and other officials of the Police Department were present.

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All members of these scooter patrol teams are fully equipped with body-cameras and modern communication equipment.

"The main objective of this initiative is to ensure the safety of girls and women in sensitive and highly crowded areas like the major markets, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, bus stands and railway stations of the city by increasing the visibility of women police force," said the ASP.

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She pointed out that these women riders would be able to easily patrol the narrow streets and lanes of the city where access to four-wheelers or larger vehicles is difficult.

"The number of women riders would be gradually increased," said the officer.

As per an official statement issued on Thursday, the 'Pink Squad' will work in direct coordination with the local police and the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force.

Upon receiving information about any emergency or complaint, this team will arrive on the scene within minutes and provide immediate assistance, it maintained.

"If any anti-social element or miscreant attempts to harass, tease or cause any disturbance to women or girl students, strict legal action will be taken against them," the statement added.

ASP Deepika Aggarwal has asked all women, girls and female students in the district to go about their daily activities, attend schools, colleges and coaching institutes without any fear.

"If any girl or woman feels unsafe anywhere or notices any suspicious activity, she should immediately inform the police by dialing 112," she asserted.