Rewari: Honey-trap gang busted, woman among 2 arrested

The Rewari police have busted a honey-trap gang which allegedly used to extort money by threatening to implicate people in false cases.

Acting on the directions of Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena and Rewari Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepika Agarwal, and a team from the Model Town police station arrested two accused, including a young woman, while allegedly accepting an amount of Rs 50,000 during a raid.

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A resident of Sonepat district had lodged a complaint at the Model Town police station, stating that his cousin had met a girl from Sector 4 of Rewari in the year 2022 through Instagram.

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The complainant alleged that the woman honey-trapped his cousin and then began demanding money through various means.

“When my cousin refused to pay, she threatened to implicate him in a false rape case. The accused woman continued to mentally harass him and demanded Rs 5 lakh for settling the case,” the complainant stated.

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The police constituted a raiding party along with Bawal BDPO Shubham as duty magistrate. The complainant produced Rs 50,000 in cash, the serial numbers of which were pre-noted and signed before the duty magistrate.

As soon as the accused accepted the money, the police team caught a young woman and a young man sitting in a white Fortuner vehicle allegedly while they were counting the currency notes.

The arrested youth has been identified as Vishal Soni, a resident of Rewari. An amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered at the Model Town police station. Investigation revealed that the accused had previously filed several similar false complaints at different police stations. Both accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

ASP Deepika Aggarwal maintained that anti-social elements, who lodge false complaints of rape and molestation to blackmail people, would not be spared.

“The police will take strict legal action,” she warned.

The Rewari police have appealed to the people that if they become victims of any such blackmailing or honey-trap racket, they should immediately contact the nearest police station or Superintendent of Police office.