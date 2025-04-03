DT
Home / Haryana / Rewari lad dies in Gujarat fighter jet crash

Rewari lad dies in Gujarat fighter jet crash

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav’s demise
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:38 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. File photo
Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav (28), who tragically lost his life due to the crash of a Jaguar fighter jet during a routine training mission in Gujarat on April 2, belonged to Majra Bhalkhi village in the district. A pall of gloom descended in the village as soon as the news reached there. His cremation would be performed in the village on Friday.

“Siddharth had gone back to duty on March 31, just four days after his leave ended as he had gotten engaged on March 23. He had cleared the NDA exam in 2017. After that, he underwent three years of training and joined the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Two years later, he received a promotion, becoming a Flight Lieutenant,” said Sachin, the deceased’s cousin.

He maintained that Siddharth’s father Sushil Yadav is also retired from the Indian Air force and he resides in Rewari city.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief by posting on his social media handles. “I pay my respects to the martyrdom of Jaguar pilot Siddharth Yadav from the Majra (Bhalkhi) village of Rewari, who lost his life in the Air Force plane crash near Jamnagar. The sacrifice of this brave son of Haryana's soil will always be remembered. In this time of sorrow, we stand with the martyr’s family with full sensitivity and my heartfelt sympathy is with the family," said Saini.

