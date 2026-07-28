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Home / Haryana / Rewari lawyers intensify stir, demand SDM's transfer

Rewari lawyers intensify stir, demand SDM's transfer

The local lawyers have been on a strike since July 20 in protest against the alleged misbehaviour by local SDM Suresh Kumar

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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District Bar Association president Vishwamitra Yadav submits a memorandum to Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Members of the District Bar Association have intensified their stir against the local SDM and sought his transfer.

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The lawyers took out a protest march from the local court complex to the mini-secretariat on Tuesday, raising slogans in support of their demand.

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Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena came out and received the memorandum from the protesting lawyers led by District Bar Association president Vishwamitra Yadav.

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The local lawyers have been on a strike since July 20 in protest against the alleged misbehaviour by local SDM Suresh Kumar.

The Haryana Government had appointed HCS officer Jitender Kumar as Link Officer for the SDM (Rewari) last week.

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However, the District Bar Association had refused to end its stir despite the appointment of the Link Officer.

The association maintained that sending the SDM on leave and appointing a link officer was no solution and their strike would continue until the SDM is transferred.

"Our strike will continue until the SDM is transferred. If the government does not transfer SDM Suresh Kumar, we will continue our agitation and it may be extended to the entire state," said District Bar Association president Vishwamitra Yadav.

The association had demanded that the SDM be transferred, alleging that he misbehaves with the lawyers and functions in an autocratic manner.

Accusing the SDM of indulging in corrupt practices, Yadav stated that the lawyers have been boycotting the SDM's court since April 16 and have lodged complaints/protests at various levels since then.

They have submitted representations to the state government through the local MP, MLA, minister and the district administration in this regard.

Former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav had also extended his support to the District Bar Association in its protest against the local SDM.

Thousands of litigants have been facing much inconvenience due to the strike by the lawyers.

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