Rewari MLA exhorts people to use indigenous goods

Rewari MLA exhorts people to use indigenous goods

article_Author
Tribune News Service
rewari, Updated At : 03:44 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MLA Laxman Singh Yadav during a public hearing at his residence.
Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav held an open hearing to resolve people’s complaints at his residence on Saturday. Addressing residents on the occasion, Yadav exhorted them to adopt swadeshi (indigenous) products to encourage the local artisans and strengthen the country’s economy.

“Using indigenous goods is a strong step towards a self-reliant India, and every citizen of the country should play their role in this regard,” he stated.

During the public hearing, the BJP MLA reiterated his commitment to making Rewari city clean, beautiful and well-organised.

“Cleanliness is not just the government’’s responsibility, it requires proactive participation of the public. The residents should cooperate in cleanliness campaigns and maintain cleanliness at public places,” he added.

The MLA disclosed that various developmental projects were under way to beautify Rewari, including expanding green areas, improving roads and upgrading public facilities.

He expressed hope that with public support, Rewari would be developed into a clean, beautiful and ideal city.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

