Rewari MLA exhorts people to use indigenous goods

Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav held an open hearing to resolve people’s complaints at his residence on Saturday. Addressing residents on the occasion, Yadav exhorted them to adopt swadeshi (indigenous) products to encourage the local artisans and strengthen the country’s economy.

“Using indigenous goods is a strong step towards a self-reliant India, and every citizen of the country should play their role in this regard,” he stated.

During the public hearing, the BJP MLA reiterated his commitment to making Rewari city clean, beautiful and well-organised.

“Cleanliness is not just the government’’s responsibility, it requires proactive participation of the public. The residents should cooperate in cleanliness campaigns and maintain cleanliness at public places,” he added.

The MLA disclosed that various developmental projects were under way to beautify Rewari, including expanding green areas, improving roads and upgrading public facilities.

He expressed hope that with public support, Rewari would be developed into a clean, beautiful and ideal city.