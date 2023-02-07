Rewari MLA launches campaign to hear grievances of people

Rewari, February 6
Congress MLA from Rewari, Chiranjeev Rao, today launched ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign by meeting traders in the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said the campaign was aimed at spreading the message of Rahul Gandhi among the masses.
“Under the campaign, the Congress workers will contact people by reaching their houses in rural and urban areas to listen to their grievances. Thereafter, they will make sincere efforts to get their grievances redressed as the state government has utterly failed to resolve the public issues,” said Rao while talking to the traders.
He maintained that the BJP-JJP coalition government had worked to break the backbone of people by not taking any step to curb inflation. Educated youths were feeling cheated as the government was not providing them jobs. Farmers and other sections of society had also reached the verge of devastation due to erroneous policies of the state government, he added.
“All these issues would be raised prominently in the coming session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to corner the state government,” Rao added.
