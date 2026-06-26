Rewari police ask parents, teachers to take proactive steps for children’s safety

The district police have appealed to parents, teachers and family members to adopt a proactive approach to protect youngsters from road accidents, drug addiction and the misuse of social media.

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In a special advisory issued here, Rewari Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena stated that educating children about safe driving, staying away from drugs and exercising caution on social media has become increasingly important in today’s world.

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“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our children is not solely the responsibility of the police or administration; it is a collective responsibility shared by families and society as a whole. Providing them with a safe environment, the right values and proper guidance is essential to help them become aware and responsible citizens,” the SP said.

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In the advisory, Meena pointed out that while children today have access to new educational and career opportunities, they also face serious challenges such as road accidents, cyber fraud, social media misuse and the lure of drug abuse disguised as attractive offers.

“The most effective way to protect our children from these dangers is through awareness, communication and vigilance,” he asserted.

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The SP urged parents to spend more time with their children and monitor their daily routines, friend circles, and online activities.

“We should create an atmosphere of trust so that children feel comfortable discussing any problem, fear, or concern with their parents, teachers, or the police without hesitation,” he said. He also stressed the importance of teaching children that accepting gifts, food items, or seemingly attractive offers from strangers can lead to serious trouble.

The advisory also carried a special message on road safety, stating that “a moment of carelessness on the road can cause lifelong suffering.”

Meena advised youngsters not to use mobile phones while driving and to make wearing a helmet a habit when riding two-wheelers.

“Allowing children under the age of 18 to drive a vehicle is not only a legal offence but also puts their lives at risk,” the SP cautioned.

Expressing concern over cyber security, the SP said that while the Internet serves as a valuable source of education and knowledge, a moment of carelessness or excitement can make children vulnerable to cybercriminals.

He advised youngsters not to share personal information such as photographs, mobile numbers, home addresses, or other sensitive details on social media.

“Do not accept friend requests from unknown individuals, and be extremely cautious before clicking on suspicious links or responding to online games and offers. If anyone threatens, blackmails or sends inappropriate messages, inform your parents and the police immediately,” the advisory stated.

In view of the summer season, the SP specifically cautioned children against bathing or playing in canals, ponds, tanks, or other water bodies without adult supervision.

He also appealed to parents, teachers and social organisations to instil respect for the law, discipline, moral values and social responsibility in children. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency, citizens can dial the emergency helpline number 112, he added.