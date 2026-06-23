Rewari police launch cleanliness, anti-drug awareness drive

Rewari police personnel carried out a cleanliness drive through voluntary work at all police stations, outposts and the district police lines premises across the district on Monday.

Advertisement

Urging personnel to undertake such activities regularly, Rewari Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena said cleanliness not only improves our surroundings but also benefits mental and physical health.

Advertisement

“Clean surroundings create a positive environment that enhances efficiency and improves working capacity,” he said, adding that the campaign would raise awareness about cleanliness among police personnel and help spread the message across society.

Advertisement

Meena said regular cleaning of workplaces contributes to a better working environment while also fostering discipline and a sense of responsibility.

“The objective of this campaign is to provide a clean environment and convey the message that cleanliness is a collective responsibility. Everyone should pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness,” he said.

Advertisement

The SP also appealed to people to plant more trees and care for them in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

Meanwhile, a drug de-addiction team of the district police, led by Inspector Rampal, conducted a survey in Jarthal and Pachgaon villages. As part of the exercise, the team carried out a door-to-door awareness campaign highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse.

“Drugs damage not only the body but also mental health and social standing. Remaining drug-free and healthy is essential for personal well-being and progress,” members of the police team told villagers.

They urged residents to join the “Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs” campaign and contribute towards making the district drug-free.

The team also conducted an awareness drive on cybercrime, informing villagers that fraudsters often attempt to obtain personal information such as OTPs and passwords through phone calls, social media platforms and other means.

“Everyone should remain alert and never share personal information with unknown individuals. In the event of cyber fraud, citizens should immediately call the national cyber helpline number 1930. Prompt reporting can help prevent money from being transferred to fraudsters’ accounts,” the police personnel said.

During the campaign, villagers were also informed about traffic regulations and reminded of the importance of following road safety rules while driving.

They were advised to immediately report any anti-social elements, suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles or emergencies by calling the emergency helpline number 112.

At the end of the campaign, villagers took a pledge to stay away from drugs and remain vigilant against cybercrime.