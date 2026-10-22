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Home / Haryana / Rewari police warn students against online job frauds

Rewari police warn students against online job frauds

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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An awareness session on cyber frauds in progress at Rewari.
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The Rewari police are running a special campaign to sensitise students and the general public about cyber frauds involving offers of work-from-home jobs, online tasks and investment opportunities circulated through various social media platforms.

Rewari SP Hemendra Kumar Meena said the awareness campaign had been launched in October, which is being observed as Cyber Security Month by the Police Department.

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Urging students and other residents to exercise caution while dealing with online job and investment offers, the SP said cyber fraudsters initially contacted their targets through WhatsApp messages sent from domestic or foreign mobile numbers, offering them part-time jobs that could be done from home.

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“They usually ask unsuspecting students and residents to subscribe to certain YouTube channels, like videos, post ratings and reviews on Google Maps, and send screenshots as proof. They are initially paid Rs 50 for each subscription, like or comment through a Telegram ID. The targets are then sent a link and asked to join a Telegram group,” he said. Meena said that after transferring some money to the bank accounts of their targets to gain their trust, the cyber fraudsters persuaded them to invest larger amounts to earn more by completing special tasks. “Several members of the group post messages claiming to have earned substantial amounts by investing money. This lures some people into the trap, prompting them to start depositing money.

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