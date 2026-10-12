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Home / Haryana / Rewari records third-highest school dropouts in Haryana

Rewari records third-highest school dropouts in Haryana

The school dropout data is sourced from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus

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Sunit Dhawan
Rewari, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Rewari saw a cumulative drop of 6,562 students from 2023 to 2026. File
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As many as 1,030 students dropped out of government and private schools in Rewari district during the current academic year, placing it third among Haryana districts with the highest number of school dropouts.

According to data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), Gurugram recorded the highest number of dropouts at 1,122, followed by Nuh with 1,054. Rewari ranked third, ahead of Karnal (928) and Faridabad (927).

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The trend comes amid a decline in enrolment in government schools in the district. Education Department data shows that government schools in Rewari recorded a cumulative fall of 6,562 students between 2023 and 2026.

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However, the district, along with Mahendragarh, maintained near-zero dropout rates at the elementary level, covering Classes I to VIII, during the 2025-26 academic cycle, according to state Education Department data.

Campaign to bring children back into education system

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Meanwhile, the district administration is running a special campaign to bring dropouts and other out-of-school children back into the education system.

Rewari Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Modi said a survey was being conducted to identify children who were not attending school. Children aged 6 to 14 years were enrolled in bridge courses at special training centres (STCs) to help them join age-appropriate classes.

“At present, 437 out-of-school children are enrolled at 23 STCs functioning in the district under the supervision of education volunteers,” Modi said. After completing the bridge course, the children are enrolled in classes appropriate to their age and learning levels, he added.

Adolescents aged 16 to 19 years who are not attending school are being facilitated to undertake a six-month training programme before appearing for the Class X examination through the Haryana Open Schooling system. Each student will also receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000, the ADC said.

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