Rewari SDM transferred; lawyers to end strike

Rewari SDM Suresh Kumar was transferred on Wednesday, the 10th day of the protest by local lawyers seeking his transfer.

Advertisement

As per orders issued today, Dalbir Singh, a 2011 batch HCS officer and District Municipal Commissioner at Nuh, has been appointed as the new SDM.

Advertisement

Welcoming the move, District Bar Association president Vishwamitra Yadav said the decision regarding the withdrawal of the stir would be announced tomorrow.