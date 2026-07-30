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Home / Haryana / Rewari SDM transferred; lawyers to end strike

Rewari SDM transferred; lawyers to end strike

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:56 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Rewari SDM Suresh Kumar was transferred on Wednesday, the 10th day of the protest by local lawyers seeking his transfer.

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As per orders issued today, Dalbir Singh, a 2011 batch HCS officer and District Municipal Commissioner at Nuh, has been appointed as the new SDM.

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Welcoming the move, District Bar Association president Vishwamitra Yadav said the decision regarding the withdrawal of the stir would be announced tomorrow.

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