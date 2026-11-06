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Home / Haryana / Rewari shootout: 2 murder suspects held after encounter with police

Rewari shootout: 2 murder suspects held after encounter with police

The bullets allegedly fired by the youths hit an official, but his life was saved because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 11:56 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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A joint team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wings of Rewari and Dharuhera reached a spot after getting a tip-off regarding the suspects' whereabouts. Representative Image/iStock
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Two youths named in connection with a murder of a local youth were arrested late Thursday night after an armed encounter with the police.

The arrested youths, identified as Maninder and Honey, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs during the ceasefire. They are currently undergoing treatment at a a local hospital under police custody.

Bulletproof jacket saves cop's life

A joint team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wings of Rewari and Dharuhera reached a spot after getting a tip-off regarding the suspects' whereabouts.

When the police asked them to surrender, the youths allegedly opened fire on the officials.

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The bullets allegedly fired by the youths hit an official, but his life was saved because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. Other officials managed to escape the flying bullets by a narrow margin.

The police team fired back in self-defence, targeting the suspects' feet to incapacitate them, leading to their successful arrest.

Retaliation over recent bail?

The local youth, identified as Manoj of Gokalgarh village, was shot dead on Wednesday.

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Manoj had been jailed in connection with a murder case and was recently released on bail.

Following a complaint lodged by Manoj's father, the Rewari police had registered a case against three youths: Maninder, Vishal and Mahesh. While Maninder and his associate Honey have now been nabbed, police are continuing their search for the remining suspects.

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