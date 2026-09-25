Rewari varsity council approves Gita Chair, new institutes, key appointments

The Executive Council (EC) of Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari), deliberated on various proposals pertaining to academic, administrative, financial, affiliation and research matters at its 52nd meeting held recently.

IGU Vice-Chancellor Aseem Miglani chaired the meeting, while Prof Dilbag Singh, Registrar and ex-officio Secretary of the council, presented the agenda items for consideration.

Advertisement

The proposal to establish the ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Chair’ at the university and allocate an additional PhD seat per Chair, over and above the regular supervisory limits across all established Chairs, was unanimously approved following a recommendation by the Academic Council.

Advertisement

The proposals for setting up an Institute of Multidisciplinary Studies and University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) were also approved.

The Executive Council approved the recommendations of the selection committee for engaging distinguished industry experts as Professors of Practice.

Advertisement

The council confirmed the appointments of Visiting Professors, Adjunct Faculty, Distinguished Faculty and Chair Professors in different teaching departments. Matters regarding the extension of service of contractual employees and pay protection were also approved.

Appointments of an IQAC Advisor, Technical Advisor (Finance) and Advisor (Horticulture) were approved by the council.

The council accorded final approval to the admission brochure for the 2026-27 session for BEd, BElEd, BEd (Special Education) and MEd courses run across affiliated colleges of education, as well as the UTD UG/PG admission brochures and guidelines, as recommended by the Academic Council.

New guidelines and regulations for the governance and promotion of research projects under the Directorate of Research & Development Cell were approved. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was passed for the transparent management and utilisation of donations and gifts received by the university.

The EC approved ordinances for the five-year integrated UG-PG programme and BCom (Logistics & Supply Chain Management), as recommended by the Academic Council.

Extension of affiliation for various degree, law and engineering colleges in the region, along with Academic Council recommendations for introducing BTech (CSE-AI&ML) and MBA courses at Mata Raj Kaur Institute from the 2026-27 session, were granted final approval.

Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University Sanjay Kaushik; Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, Prof Devinder Singh; IGU Dean (Academic Affairs) Prof Sunil Kumar; Prof Nikhilesh Yadav; Prof Pankaj Kumar Tyagi; and Prof Satish Kumar attended the meeting.