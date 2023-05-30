Rewari varsity organises job fair

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 29

The department of management at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) here organised a job fair on the university campus in collaboration with the district Employment Department.

Dr Samridhi, head of the management department, said over 100 students from commerce, economics and management departments participated in the fair and 66 among them were selected for final interview. “Of them, 55 are students of the department of management,” she added.