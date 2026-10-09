Rewari varsity researchers present papers at conference in Bhutan

Dr Sandeep Purwa, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce; Dr Pawan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Hotel and Tourism Management; and Supriya, a research scholar from the Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, Rewari, presented their research papers during the 12th International Conference on “Harmonising Nature, Economy, and Society: Pathways for Inclusive and Resilient Development” at Paro in Bhutan.

Academicians, policy-makers and researchers from across the globe participated in the academic conference. Purwa and Supriya presented their paper on the topic “Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting: A Perspective in Indian Scenario.”

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The study presented an in-depth analysis of data from the top 30 companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange across 13 diverse industrial sectors. Under SEBI’s ‘Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting’ framework, 100 percent compliance with the standard was found among top Indian companies. Through one-way ANOVA statistical testing, it was proven that the depth and quality of this reporting varies significantly across different sectors such as energy, information technology, automobiles and fast-moving consumer goods.

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Presenting his research, Pawan Kumar said the cultural tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and the philosophy of Gross National Happiness together provided a robust framework for sustainable hospitality management. The study demonstrates that embracing traditional values makes promoting environmental protection and community welfare much more intuitive and effective.

“When the hotel business prioritises hospitality and social prosperity instead of merely financial profit, responsible tourism develops, making this sector economically, socially, and environmentally balanced,” said Pawan.