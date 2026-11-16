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Home / Haryana / Rewari varsity’s youth festival ‘Hindola-2026’ concludes

Rewari varsity’s youth festival ‘Hindola-2026’ concludes

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Meerpur (Rewari), Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Participants during the 9th Inter-Zonal Youth Festival organised by Indira Gandhi University.
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The 9th Inter-Zonal Youth Festival, ‘Hindola-2026’, organised by Indira Gandhi University (IGU) concluded on Sunday. Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Young people should integrate moral values and ethics with modern culture and technology. The progress of the nation and society depends on the youth.”

IGU Vice-Chancellor Aseem Miglani said the youth festival was not merely a cultural event but also a celebration of the talent, creativity, confidence and collective energy of young people.

“It is a platform where art, literature, music, dance, theatre, folk culture and diversity of thought find expression alongside education. The energy, imagination, courage and innovative capabilities of the youth determine the future direction of the nation. The university’s objective is not merely to award degrees but also to produce individuals who are knowledgeable, sensitive, responsible, disciplined and committed to social values,” he said.

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IGU Registrar Dilbag Singh said science, technology, digital media and globalisation had opened up several new possibilities. “At such a time, it is essential for young people to embrace modern knowledge and technology while remaining connected to their cultural roots, moral values and social responsibilities. Our folk songs, folk dances, folk tales, traditional arts and languages are our cultural identity. The youth festival is an effective medium to pass on this cultural heritage to the next generation,” he said.

At the closing ceremony, eminent Haryanvi folk artiste Padma Shri Mahavir Guddu enthralled the audience with his performance.

On the final day of the festival, young artistes showcased the state’s cultural heritage on the main stage through solo karaoke singing, folk and tribal dances, and Haryanvi costume displays.

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Teams from 34 colleges and institutions affiliated with the university participated in the youth festival.

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