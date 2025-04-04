Rewari village mourns martyrdom of Jaguar pilot

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav (28), who lost his life in a Jaguar fighter jet crash during a routine training mission in Gujarat on Wednesday, belonged to Majra Bhalkhi village in the district. A pall of gloom descended on the village soon after the tragic news of the crash.

The last rites will be performed in the village on Friday.

“Siddharth was on leave and had returned to duty on March 31. He had got engaged on March 23," said his cousin Sachin. "He had cleared the NDA exam in 2017. After that, he underwent three years of training and joined the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Two years later, he was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.”

Advertisement

Siddharth’s father, Sushil Yadav, also retired from the Air force and lives in Rewari city.

Meanwhile, expressing grief, CM Nayab Singh Saini posted on his social media handles, “I pay my respects to the martyrdom of Jaguar pilot Siddharth Yadav from the village Majra (Bhalkhi) of Rewari, who lost his life in the Air Force plane crash near Jamnagar. The sacrifice of this brave son of Haryana's soil will always be remembered. In this time of sorrow, we stand with the martyr’s family with full sensitivity and my heartfelt sympathy is with the family."