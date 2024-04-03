Rewari woman, 2 kids die after consuming poison

Rewari, April 2
A 40-year-old woman, her daughter and son reportedly ended their life by consuming a poisonous substance at their house in the Rao Tula Ram locality here last evening. The deceased were identified as Anil Kumari, her daughter Sweety (18) and son Rishabh (12).
The woman’s husband Amit, who worked in Merchant Navy, had also ended his life around three months ago. Thereafter, all the family members were stated to be under depression.
Azad Singh, uncle of Amit, told the media that they resided in Mayna village of Rohtak and his younger brother’s wife Krishna Devi was working as a nurse in Rewari. “Krishna made a phone call to my son last evening and told us about the incident,” he added.
As per sources, Anil Kumari sent her mother-in-law Krishna Devi to the market on Monday evening and in the meantime, the trio consumed a poisonous substance. When Krishna Devi returned home, she found the trio vomiting. They were taken to a hospital where Anil Kumari and Sweety died during treatment. Rishabh was taken to another private hospital in Gurugram where he too succumbed.
Rampura police station SHO Inspector Mukesh said the trio was under depression ever since the death of Amit. The bodies have been handed over to the kin after post-mortem examination. The SHO said, “The girl was a Class X student and the boy was studying in Class VII. Their mother was taking treatment for depression.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...