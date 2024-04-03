Rewari woman, 2 kids die after consuming poison

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 2

A 40-year-old woman, her daughter and son reportedly ended their life by consuming a poisonous substance at their house in the Rao Tula Ram locality here last evening. The deceased were identified as Anil Kumari, her daughter Sweety (18) and son Rishabh (12).

The woman’s husband Amit, who worked in Merchant Navy, had also ended his life around three months ago. Thereafter, all the family members were stated to be under depression.

Azad Singh, uncle of Amit, told the media that they resided in Mayna village of Rohtak and his younger brother’s wife Krishna Devi was working as a nurse in Rewari. “Krishna made a phone call to my son last evening and told us about the incident,” he added.

As per sources, Anil Kumari sent her mother-in-law Krishna Devi to the market on Monday evening and in the meantime, the trio consumed a poisonous substance. When Krishna Devi returned home, she found the trio vomiting. They were taken to a hospital where Anil Kumari and Sweety died during treatment. Rishabh was taken to another private hospital in Gurugram where he too succumbed.

Rampura police station SHO Inspector Mukesh said the trio was under depression ever since the death of Amit. The bodies have been handed over to the kin after post-mortem examination. The SHO said, “The girl was a Class X student and the boy was studying in Class VII. Their mother was taking treatment for depression.”

