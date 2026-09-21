DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rewari's Indira Gandhi University to launch new institutes, boost research

Rewari's Indira Gandhi University to launch new institutes, boost research

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Meerpur (Rewari), Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Offiicals at the meeting of the Academic Council of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari.
Advertisement

The 26th meeting of the Academic Council of Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, (Rewari), was conducted under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Aseem Miglani.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a detailed report highlighting the university’s achievements in academics, research, infrastructure and sports during the past year.

Advertisement

He informed the House that the number of departments offering PhD programmes had increased to 18, along with significant growth in publications, citations, H-index and patents. Thereafter, IGU Registrar and ex-officio secretary of the council Prof Dilbag Singh, presented the agenda items, which were unanimously approved after thorough deliberations.

Advertisement

To offer modern and career-oriented education, proposals for setting up the ‘Institute of Multidisciplinary Studies’ and the ‘University Institute of Engineering & Technology’ (UIET), were granted green signals. To promote dedicated research on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a proposal to establish the ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Chair’ at the university was approved at the meeting.

To boost research activities across all Chairs at the university, the council unanimously approved earmarking one additional PhD seat per Chair over and above the regular PhD seats allocated to a superviser. The council approved the ordinance and regulations governing the ‘University Research Scholarship’ (URS) to provide financial assistance and encourage young research scholars.

Advertisement

Detailed guidelines and evaluation rules were approved for division allocation (CGPA = 8.5 for 1st Division with Distinction) and gold medal awards under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).Ordinances for the Five-Year Integrated UG-PG Programme (Interdisciplinary) and BCom (logistics & supply chain management) were formally approved.

An approval was also granted for the information brochure and admission guidelines for UG, PG, BEd, MEd and other programmes across UTDs and affiliated colleges for the 2026-27 session.

IQAC meet prepares action plan for NAAC accreditation, NIRF rankings

The fourth meeting of IGU’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) held recently laid out a comprehensive roadmap to enhance institutional quality and elevate research standards at the university. The IGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Aseem Miglani, said the role of IQAC must not be restricted to mere compliance or routine evaluation; it must serve as the engine for the university’s overall academic and administrative growth.

“Our priority is to institutionalise a strong quality culture driven by data-based decision-making to foster absolute transparency, innovation, and global excellence,” he stated.

The committee reviewed the 2024-25 academic and administrative audits and formulated an aggressive action plan for the updated NAAC accreditation framework and national NIRF rankings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts