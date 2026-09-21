The 26th meeting of the Academic Council of Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, (Rewari), was conducted under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Aseem Miglani.

The Vice-Chancellor presented a detailed report highlighting the university’s achievements in academics, research, infrastructure and sports during the past year.

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He informed the House that the number of departments offering PhD programmes had increased to 18, along with significant growth in publications, citations, H-index and patents. Thereafter, IGU Registrar and ex-officio secretary of the council Prof Dilbag Singh, presented the agenda items, which were unanimously approved after thorough deliberations.

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To offer modern and career-oriented education, proposals for setting up the ‘Institute of Multidisciplinary Studies’ and the ‘University Institute of Engineering & Technology’ (UIET), were granted green signals. To promote dedicated research on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a proposal to establish the ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Chair’ at the university was approved at the meeting.

To boost research activities across all Chairs at the university, the council unanimously approved earmarking one additional PhD seat per Chair over and above the regular PhD seats allocated to a superviser. The council approved the ordinance and regulations governing the ‘University Research Scholarship’ (URS) to provide financial assistance and encourage young research scholars.

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Detailed guidelines and evaluation rules were approved for division allocation (CGPA = 8.5 for 1st Division with Distinction) and gold medal awards under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).Ordinances for the Five-Year Integrated UG-PG Programme (Interdisciplinary) and BCom (logistics & supply chain management) were formally approved.

An approval was also granted for the information brochure and admission guidelines for UG, PG, BEd, MEd and other programmes across UTDs and affiliated colleges for the 2026-27 session.

IQAC meet prepares action plan for NAAC accreditation, NIRF rankings

The fourth meeting of IGU’s internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) held recently laid out a comprehensive roadmap to enhance institutional quality and elevate research standards at the university. The IGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Aseem Miglani, said the role of IQAC must not be restricted to mere compliance or routine evaluation; it must serve as the engine for the university’s overall academic and administrative growth.

“Our priority is to institutionalise a strong quality culture driven by data-based decision-making to foster absolute transparency, innovation, and global excellence,” he stated.

The committee reviewed the 2024-25 academic and administrative audits and formulated an aggressive action plan for the updated NAAC accreditation framework and national NIRF rankings.