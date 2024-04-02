 RFID tags to streamline garbage collection : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  RFID tags to streamline garbage collection

RFID tags to streamline garbage collection

Karnal MC directs agency to complete installation process by month-end

RFID tags to streamline garbage collection

A vehicle carrying garbage being scanned while crossing near a RFID tag in Karnal on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 1

To streamline the door-to-door garbage collection process, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has set a deadline of April-end to install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

Radio frequency identification tags

  • Additional MC Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said the recently introduced feature added to the RFID tag displays the scanning time along with the location and it is currently in a trial phase. He said previously, the system only provided longitude and latitude coordinates.
  • The RFID technology allows the option of both manual and automatic scanning. Each garbage collection vehicle will automatically be scanned while passing within approximately 10 metres of a RFID tag. It will mark its attendance, the Additional MC Commissioner said.
  • The agency responsible for the task has installed approximately 8,650 tags across the city and work to install tags in the newly added sectors has been initiated.

These tags will be placed at every 10 houses, as well as at the entry and exit points of every street, colony, and sectors. The initiative will enhance the monitoring of garbage collection activities efficiently, said Surinder Chopra, Chief Sanitary Inspector, Municipal Corporation, MC.

The agency, assigned the task of installing RFID tags, has finished nearly 90 per cent work.

Recently, several areas, including Sectors 4, 5, 16, 32, and 33, were included in the MC jurisdiction. Now, efforts are underway to ensure prompt collection of garbage in these sectors.

The agency responsible for the task has installed approximately 8,650 tags across the city and work to install tags in the newly added sectors has been initiated.

The Chief Sanitary Inspector said the agency has been directed to complete the installation of tags in all areas by the end of April.

Additional MC Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said the recently introduced feature added to the RFID tag displays the scanning time along with the location and it is currently in a trial phase. He said previously, the system only provided longitude and latitude coordinates.

The RFID technology allows the option of both manual and automatic scanning. Each garbage collection vehicle will automatically be scanned while passing within 10 metres of a RFID tag. The tag will mark its attendance, the Additional MC Commissioner said.

He said directives have been given to the agency to ensure 100 per cent scanning of tags for effective tracking of garbage collection. Vehicles at the time of garbage collection are required to pause for a moment near the tags for scanning.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the initiative. He said it will also help resolve grievances of people regarding irregular garbage collection.

“The agency has been instructed to ensure the installation of RFID tags in all designated areas, which will facilitate smooth monitoring of door-to-door garbage collection. A control room is located at the collection centre near Tau Devi Lal Chowk,” said the MC Commissioner.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

