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Home / Haryana / Rice mill faces closure threat over ‘forged papers’ in Kaithal district

Rice mill faces closure threat over ‘forged papers’ in Kaithal district

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Triveni Rice Mill in Cheeka, Kaithal district, proposing closure of the unit and imposition of environmental compensation over the alleged submission of forged, false and incomplete documents to obtain regulatory clearances.

The notice, issued by the Board’s Regional Office in Kaithal under the Air and Water Acts, directs the mill owner to submit an explanation within 15 days of receiving it.

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According to the notice, a complaint filed through the CM Window alleged that the mill had submitted forged documents to obtain consent from the Board for its operational unit, which falls under the Orange Category.

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The mill holds a valid consent to operate (CTO) until March 31, 2029. The complainant questioned the authenticity of a no-objection certificate (NOC) purportedly issued by the Municipal Committee (MC), Cheeka.

Following the complaint, the Regional Office sought clarification from the MC secretary in February 2026. The municipal office reportedly informed the Board that it had not issued the NOC.

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Based on the clarification, the Board proposed action under the relevant provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, including closure of the unit and imposition of environmental compensation.

Pargat Singh, the complainant, said he had raised the matter through the CM Window and welcomed the Board’s notice.

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