Rice mill owners booked for fraud

Panipat, January 27
The police have booked Karnal-based rice mill owners for allegedly defrauding an arhtiya of the Madlauda grain market. The rice mill owners reportedly purchased paddy from 26-27 arhtiyas from 2010 to 2016 through the complainant. It was alleged that the rice millers had exported the rice and received the payment, but didn’t give it to the arhtiyas.
Deepak of Madlauda, in his complaint to SP, Panipat, said Ishwar Goyal and his three sons, Subhash Goyal, Parveen Goyal and Ashok Goyal, owned a rice mill at Taraori in Karnal district. They used to purchase paddy from the arhtiyas through him and also assured him to give 1 per cent commission for this, he alleged.
