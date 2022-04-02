Rice miller duped of Rs3 cr

Kurukshetra, April 1
A Kurukshetra-based rice miller has been allegedly duped of Rs 3 crore by three fraudsters on the pretext of providing him rice stock at cheaper rates.
The accused were identified as Rajbir, Nitin and Dilbagh. The Kurukshetra police had produced Rajbir, a before a court after the completion of his eight-day remand, and sent him to jail today.
Police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said on March 18, Pali Ram, a resident of Kurukshetra, in his complaint, had stated that he owned a rice mill. In January 2021, Rajbir met him and told him that he was a rice trader and could arrange rice at cheaper rates. A deal for 3,000 quintal rice for Rs 71.40 lakh was fixed.
Following no delivery, the complainant raised the issue with Rajbir, who claimed that their trucks had been caught, he sought the help of Rs 50 lakh and assured to give extra stock at a price of Rs 2,200 per quintal. The complainant paid the same amount, but again there was no delivery of rice.
The complainant alleged that the accused had duped him of Rs 2.99 crore. —
