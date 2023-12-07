Karnal: Rice millers continue to default on CMR delivery despite stern action

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 6

FIRs and attachment of properties have proved to be no deterrent for rice millers who have failed to deliver custom-milled rice (CMR) to the government for the past several years, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

According to district authorities, 39 millers have defaulted in the past 10 years, causing a loss of around Rs 240 crore to the government.

Authorities said FIRs have been registered in almost all the cases under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust which may invite imprisonment for life) and other relevant sections, and properties of such millers and their guarantors have been attached.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said to ensure the timely delivery of CMR, they push the millers from time to time. “Physical verification of mills was conducted to check the availability of paddy and rice in the mills.”

Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said: “We ensure arrest of the defaulter millers. At present, the investigation of more than 10 cases is underway.”

As per the CMR agreement, every miller has to deliver 67 percent of the total paddy allotted to them by different procurement agencies to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within a stipulated time -25 percent by December 31, followed by 20 percent each by January 31, February 28, and March 31, and the remaining 15 percent by April 30, said an official.

“In the current year, we registered FIRs against five rice millers and their guarantors who failed to deliver the CMR in 2022-23. Their properties have also been attached,” said Anil Kalra, District Food Supplies Controller. He said a recovery of Rs 10 crore was made in the past one year.

Another official said the defaulters often use legal loopholes and political influence to evade action. “Most of the defaulters have approached courts for relief of not paying the interest, but only the principal amount,” he said.

The department also lacks adequate staff and resources to monitor and enforce the CMR system.

One of the millers said loopholes in verification of millers’ background contributes to increasing number of defaulters. “Authorities must check their background before allotting CMR. Some of the defaulters take CMR again by changing the name of the firm, which should be stopped. A few millers take the mill on rent and flee from the place after selling the paddy to others,” he said wishing not to be named.

The government should also ensure that the defaulters were punished severely and their licenses were cancelled permanently, he added.

