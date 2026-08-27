A delegation of the Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association on Wednesday met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and urged him to intervene in the matter of non-acceptance of pending Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) from the last paddy procurement season.

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The association sought the Chief Minister's intervention with the Union Government to ensure that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) accepts the pending CMR of rice millers, estimated at around 6.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT).

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The millers also demanded that the deadline for CMR delivery be extended from September 30 to December 31.

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Amarjit Chhabra, state president of the association, said several issues concerning rice millers were discussed in detail with the CM.

He said the limited availability of storage stacks for improved rice (IPR) at FCI, restricted to only 20 per cent of the total quantity procured, along with the shortage of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), severely affected operations. CMR work had to be suspended several times as a result.

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The association also pointed to delays in the FRK tendering process. Since the tender was awarded to only four parties, adequate FRK could not be supplied on time. Consequently, CMR operations remained suspended for several days on multiple occasions, causing significant delays in milling and delivery, he added.

Shortage of storage capacity in FCI godowns was another major concern raised by the millers.

Chhabra said the delivery of milled rice could not be carried out on time due to inadequate storage space. During the wheat procurement season, FCI also gave priority to the storage and delivery of wheat, further affecting the availability of space for CMR rice.

“We have also raised the issue of bonus pending from the previous as well as the current year. We requested that the government issue the necessary communication regarding the bonus without further delay,” Chhabra said.

“Our main issue is the non-acceptance of CMR by the FCI. We request the CM to approach the Union Government for a direction to FCI for accepting our pending CMR,” he said.

Transportation-related issues concerning paddy and rice were also discussed during the meeting. The association sought resolution of pending matters related to transportation arrangements, Chhabra added.

Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the association, said the delegation also raised issues concerning crates and tarpaulins, including rent, loading and unloading charges, custody and maintenance.

Satish Saini, president of the Pehowa Rice Millers Association, said the CM assured the delegation that their concerns would be looked into and necessary steps would be taken soon.