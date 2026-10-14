DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rice millers who delivered 80% of custom-milled rice to join paddy procurement from October 15: Kalyan

Rice millers who delivered 80% of custom-milled rice to join paddy procurement from October 15: Kalyan

Haryana Assembly Speaker assures farmers of smoother procurement; urges them to bring properly dried paddy to mandis amid rain forecast

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:51 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan checks the moisture content of paddy during his visit to the Gharaunda grain market on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rice millers who have delivered 80 per cent of their Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) will be allowed to participate in paddy procurement and CMR operations from October 15, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said on Wednesday, assuring farmers that the move would help ease delays in procurement.

Kalyan gave the assurance during his visit to the Gharaunda grain market, where he reviewed procurement arrangements and interacted with farmers, arhtiyas and Market Committee officials. He also inspected paddy heaps and checked the moisture content of the crop. Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Gharaunda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anubhav Mehta accompanied him.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by farmers over the past few days, Kalyan said procurement had been delayed to some extent because the required number of rice millers had not joined the process. The state government's decision would enable more millers to participate from Thursday, October 15, he said.

"The government's commitment is to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties and that their produce is procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP)," Kalyan said, adding that the interests of farmers, arhtiyas and rice millers would be protected.

Describing the crop as the result of farmers' hard work and sacrifice, the Speaker said the government was serious about safeguarding their interests and that the administration must ensure fairness for all stakeholders.

With weather forecasts indicating the possibility of rain, Kalyan urged farmers not to panic and assured them that the administration stood firmly with them.

“The farmer's crop represents the fruits of his hard work. If negligence in the system causes damage to this hard-earned income, it is a serious injustice," he said.

Kalyan also advised farmers to bring properly dried paddy to the mandis and ensure that its moisture content remained within the prescribed limits. Excess moisture, he said, could affect procurement and create avoidable complications at purchase points.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts