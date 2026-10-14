Rice millers who delivered 80% of custom-milled rice to join paddy procurement from October 15: Kalyan

Rice millers who have delivered 80 per cent of their Custom-Milled Rice (CMR) will be allowed to participate in paddy procurement and CMR operations from October 15, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said on Wednesday, assuring farmers that the move would help ease delays in procurement.

Kalyan gave the assurance during his visit to the Gharaunda grain market, where he reviewed procurement arrangements and interacted with farmers, arhtiyas and Market Committee officials. He also inspected paddy heaps and checked the moisture content of the crop. Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Gharaunda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anubhav Mehta accompanied him.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by farmers over the past few days, Kalyan said procurement had been delayed to some extent because the required number of rice millers had not joined the process. The state government's decision would enable more millers to participate from Thursday, October 15, he said.

"The government's commitment is to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties and that their produce is procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP)," Kalyan said, adding that the interests of farmers, arhtiyas and rice millers would be protected.

Describing the crop as the result of farmers' hard work and sacrifice, the Speaker said the government was serious about safeguarding their interests and that the administration must ensure fairness for all stakeholders.

With weather forecasts indicating the possibility of rain, Kalyan urged farmers not to panic and assured them that the administration stood firmly with them.

“The farmer's crop represents the fruits of his hard work. If negligence in the system causes damage to this hard-earned income, it is a serious injustice," he said.

Kalyan also advised farmers to bring properly dried paddy to the mandis and ensure that its moisture content remained within the prescribed limits. Excess moisture, he said, could affect procurement and create avoidable complications at purchase points.