Rickshaw-puller dragged by car in Yamunanagar, dies

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 10

A 55-year-old rickshaw-puller was killed after a car collided with his three-wheeler and dragged him for several metres.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar of Shanti Colony, Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of the son of the deceased, Rohit, a case was registered against unknown car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on March 9.

The complainant said his father, Raj Kumar, was a rickshaw-puller and when he was going towards Yamunanagar from Jagadhri side at about 11.30 pm on March 8, his rickshaw was hit by an unidentified car driver near Rampura Colony. He said he was rushed to Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, where he was declared brought dead.

According to information, as per the CCTV footage of the area, after the collision with the rickshaw, the car dragged the rickshaw-puller for several metres.

Sub-Inspector Bhup Singh, in-charge of Rampura police post (falling under City police station), said they had identified the accused, who would be arrested soon. “We have impounded the car involved in the accident,” said Sub-Inspector Bhup Singh.