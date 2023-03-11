Rickshaw-puller dragged by car in Yamunanagar, dies

Yamunanagar, March 10
A 55-year-old rickshaw-puller was killed after a car collided with his three-wheeler and dragged him for several metres.
The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar of Shanti Colony, Yamunanagar.
On the complaint of the son of the deceased, Rohit, a case was registered against unknown car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on March 9.
The complainant said his father, Raj Kumar, was a rickshaw-puller and when he was going towards Yamunanagar from Jagadhri side at about 11.30 pm on March 8, his rickshaw was hit by an unidentified car driver near Rampura Colony. He said he was rushed to Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, where he was declared brought dead.
According to information, as per the CCTV footage of the area, after the collision with the rickshaw, the car dragged the rickshaw-puller for several metres.
Sub-Inspector Bhup Singh, in-charge of Rampura police post (falling under City police station), said they had identified the accused, who would be arrested soon. “We have impounded the car involved in the accident,” said Sub-Inspector Bhup Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...