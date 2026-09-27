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Home / Haryana / Rift among state rice millers over CMR registration

Rift among state rice millers over CMR registration

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Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers & Dealers Assn to continue boycott until demands met.
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A rift appears to have emerged among rice millers over the registration for custom-milled rice (CMR) for the 2026-27 procurement and milling season. The Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association had announced on Friday that its members would proceed with CMR registration, however, the Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association on Saturday announced to continue their boycott for registration until the fulfilment of their demands.

Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association president Amarjit Chhabra said millers wanted to cooperate, but it would be difficult to carry out milling smoothly without a concrete solution to their pending issues, and adequate storage space for rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

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He said, “We urge the government to convene a high-level meeting and take concrete decisions on our demands. A resolution is necessary to ensure that the work of farmers, commission agents, millers, labourers and procurement agencies is not affected. In such circumstances, the millers are not able to continue with CMR.”

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The association demanded immediate release of bonus for 2024-25 and 2025-26 and sought a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for the new season. It also demanded adequate storage space in FCI godowns and a solution to the issue of broken rice in 100 per cent IPR rice. “Delays in lifting broken rice cause financial losses to millers, and a fixed, time-bound lifting mechanism should be established,” he said.

The association also sought rescheduling of millers in view of delays during the previous season. He demanded a separate policy for hybrid paddy, considering its higher broken percentage, and called for transparent testing of moisture, damaged, discoloured and broken grains in mandis, as per prescribed standards.

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Other demands include keeping the FD bank guarantee at Rs 10 lakh as earlier, withdrawal of SoPs issued on September 23, 2036, and payment of pending rent for crates and tarpaulins from 2021-22. Once space is made available in the FCI, a 24-hour window should be fixed for staff booking.

Jewel Singla, state president of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, had announced yesterday that the registration be started, after which several millers got themselves registered.

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