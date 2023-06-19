Rift emerges between khap leaders, wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 18

A rift has emerged between khap leaders and wrestlers after Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik’s husband Satyawart Kadian, in a video uploaded on social media on Saturday, claimed that the decision to hold women’s mahapanchayat at the new Parliament Building in New Delhi on May 28 was taken by the khap leaders and not by them.

The development has also come as a major setback to the khap leaders who are now gearing up to hold another meeting of Sarv Khaps (all khaps) to discuss this latest development and to clear their stand over the issue.

Hitting back at the wrestlers, Ramphal Rathi, general secretary, Maham Chaubisi Khap, told The Tribune that holding the women mahapanchayat in Delhi was the wrestlers’ decision and the khap leaders merely endorsed it at a meeting of the 17-member committee that was formed by the Sarv Khap Panchayat in Meham town here on May 21 to decide the next course of action.

“I do not know why Sakshi and her husband have blamed khaps for the woman mahapanchayat. Both husband-wife and wrestling coaches were present at the meeting of the 17-member committee held after the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat in Meham on May 21. At the meeting, the wrestlers told the members that they had already decided two programmes one Candle March on May 23 and the second Women Mahapanchayat on May 28. Since the agitation has been led by wrestlers themselves since the beginning, the committee members endorsed their decision and assured them of full support to make the events successful,” said Rathi.

He claimed the wrestlers did not inform the khaps about their decision of throwing medals into the Ganga.

Notably, the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat was called by the Meham Chaubisi Khap in Meham on May 21 and leaders of around 200 khaps from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab participated in it. The decision to hold women mahapanchayat was announced by Rathi in the mahapanchayat after holding a meeting with the 17-member committee, including the wrestlers

and coaches.