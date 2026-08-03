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Home / Haryana / Rift in Haryana Congress resurfaces as Capt Yadav’s photos missing from hoardings

Rift in Haryana Congress resurfaces as Capt Yadav’s photos missing from hoardings

Yadav is widely regarded as one of the tallest Congress leaders in the region

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Police personnel carry out an inspection in Nuh ahead of the Jalabhishek Yatra on Sunday.
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Factionalism within the Congress came to the fore yet again after hoardings put up across the city and Dharuhera to welcome state Congress president Rao Narender Singh and state incharge Sanjay Dutt excluded pictures of former minister and six-time MLA Capt Ajay Yadav and his son, former MLA Chiranjeev Rao, triggering fresh discontent within the district unit.Yadav is widely regarded as one of the tallest Congress leaders in the region, commanding a strong following in Rewari. His supporters raised the issue of the missing pictures, prompting Dutt to take serious note of the matter. He directed the office-bearers to ensure that such lapses in protocol were not repeated.
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Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, Yadav said his family had served the Congress for generations and would continue to do so. “As a senior leader, I wish that protocols are respected. There is no personal grudge over the incident. Everything has been resolved,” he said.

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Away from the main stage, the dispute spilled into a closed-door confrontation between Gyani Ram, husband of former Dharuhera civic body candidate Kumari Raj, and Diwan Singh Chauhan, with both blaming each other for the missing photographs.

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Meanwhile, despite the presence of Rao Narender, Sanjay Dutt and district presidents at the event, organisers struggled to fill even 50 chairs. Asked about the factionalism, Rao Narender said, “The family is large; whatever problems exist, we will resolve them.”

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