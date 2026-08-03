Rift in Haryana Congress resurfaces as Capt Yadav’s photos missing from hoardings

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Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, Yadav said his family had served the Congress for generations and would continue to do so. “As a senior leader, I wish that protocols are respected. There is no personal grudge over the incident. Everything has been resolved,” he said.

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Away from the main stage, the dispute spilled into a closed-door confrontation between Gyani Ram, husband of former Dharuhera civic body candidate Kumari Raj, and Diwan Singh Chauhan, with both blaming each other for the missing photographs.

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Meanwhile, despite the presence of Rao Narender, Sanjay Dutt and district presidents at the event, organisers struggled to fill even 50 chairs. Asked about the factionalism, Rao Narender said, “The family is large; whatever problems exist, we will resolve them.”