Rift in HSGMC out in open, members claim chief running ‘one-man show’

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 15

Two senior members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) have raised questions on its functioning, accusing HSGMC chief Mahant Karamjit Singh of running a “one-man show”.

Former HSGMC chief Baljit Singh Daduwal and former vice-president Didar Singh Nalvi have claimed that the HSGMC chief had been making decisions without having consulted the committee members.

Daduwal said, “Even months after the formation of the new committee, the sub-committees pertaining to agriculture, Dharam Prachar, law and education have not been constituted. Employees have been transferred without consulting the HSGMC members. Mahant Karamjit Singh is incompetent for the post of HSGMC chief. We will not accept the way he has been trying to manage the gurdwaras. I will take up the matter with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.”

He further said, “We struggled for years for the formation of the HSGMC, whereas Mahant Karamjit Singh had no role in the constitution of the committee.”

Nalvi, said “The HSGMC failed to officially celebrate Hola Mohalla and Baisakhi. This is unacceptable. The HSGMC Act and the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ are being violated. There is no transparency in the allocation of the budget and budgetary proposals were poorly drafted. The General House meeting of the HSGMC should be convened again and a detailed Budget should be presented.”

He further said, “I am disappointed with the functioning of the HSGMC. The committee formed by the state government has failed to live up to the expectations. The elections to the HSGMC must be conducted within six months.”

The HSGMC chief could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.

Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, HSGMC general secretary, refuted the allegations and said the decisions were made in accordance with rules.

“Baisakhi was celebrated across the state and HSGMC members attended the events at several locations. The Budget was passed in the General House meeting after discussions. The transfer of employees is the prerogative of the chief of any institution. All decisions related to the employees are made after taking their consent. As for the formation of sub-committees, the process is underway.”

Will sound CM

Employees have been shifted without consulting the HSGMC members. Mahant Karamjit Singh is incompetent for the post. I will take up the matter with Chief Minister.

Baljit Singh Daduwal, former hsgmc chief

Allegations false

The transfer of employees is the prerogative of the chief of any institution. All decisions related to the employees are made after taking their consent.

Gurvinder S Dhamija, hsgmc gen secy

