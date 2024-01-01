Right to service panel spent Rs 23 cr on 801 complaints in 8 years: RTI reply

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 31

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRSC) has incurred an expenditure of Rs 23.66 crore from 2014 to 2022 while hearing 801 complaints, reveled a reply obtained from it on a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Interestingly, the commission that was set up with an objective of providing an effective framework for time bound delivery of services by government departments in 2014 did not receive even a single complaint in the first year of its inception (2014) and received only seven complaints next year (2015).

The Commission, however, got maximum 311 complaints in 2022. Till September this year, the HRSC received 81 complaints, but it did not disclose the expenditure incurred during this period. Overall, the HRTC informed that 69 of the total complaints were pending till September.

RTI activist Subhash of Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch said a simple calculation indicated that on an average, it costs the commission Rs 2.95 lakh per case.

Besides, the HRSC informed that it had imposed penalty on 126 officials who were found negligent in disposal of their services. However, it revealed that 22 officials had not deposited the fine imposed by the commission.

Notably, the HRSC takes up suo moto cognizance or complaints filed by the aggrieved consumers to ensure delivery of notified services within notified timelines. The state government has notified 655 services by 43 government departments and organisations under the Section 3 of the Act which has been given a timeframe for delivery of services. Retired IAS officer TC Gupta is chairperson of the Commission.

HRSC didn’t give complete info: Activist

RTI Activist Subhash said the HRSC had failed to provide complete information on his application filed under the RTI Act. “I sought information on seven points, including appointment of its chairman, other officials and their salaries, allowances etc, steps taken to make people aware of the Right to Service Act, besides the complaints taken up by the Commission. For greater efficiency and accuracy, we advise you to file separate RTI applications for each specific subject matter as your application covers multiple subject matters making it challenging to segregate and obtain information from different branches.”

