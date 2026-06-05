Several social, labour and farmers’ organisations on Friday demanded strict legal action against a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl at a government hospital in Kurukshetra and sought speedy justice for the survivor.

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A delegation comprising members of the Centre of Trade Unions, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, All-India Lawyers Union and Kisan Sabha submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Chief Minister through the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner.

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Among those who signed the memorandum were Kripashankar Tripathi, advocate Balbir Kaur Gandhi, Promila, Hamjinder Singh, Rekha, Neelam, advocate Surinder Kaur, Madan Lal Khoth, Veero Rani and Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti district secretary Lalit Solanki.

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The organisations described the alleged incident at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra, as shocking and deeply disturbing. They said a doctor, who was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for patients, had allegedly committed a grave offence against a minor girl, creating anger and insecurity among the public.

The groups also questioned how the accused doctor was reappointed after retirement despite allegedly facing a similar accusation involving a woman in 2017. They said the matter raised serious questions about the functioning of the hospital administration and the process followed in making appointments.

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In their memorandum, the organisations demanded that the case be heard on a day-to-day basis in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the survivor. They also called for strict action against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions of law, along with the harshest possible punishment if found guilty.

The memorandum further sought an immediate security audit of women and children’s wards at all government and private hospitals across the state. The organisations demanded installation of CCTV cameras and adequate deployment of women doctors and staff to improve patient safety.

They also called for counselling, legal assistance, protection and rehabilitation support for the survivor and her family.

Additionally, the groups demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances under which the accused doctor was reappointed after retirement and sought legal action against any officials found responsible for negligence.

The organisations also raised concerns over staff shortage in the healthcare sector, alleging that the lack of regular recruitment and dependence on contractual arrangements weakened accountability and could contribute to such incidents.