DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rights panel chief meets Saini, presents annual report

Rights panel chief meets Saini, presents annual report

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Advertisement

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence today.

Advertisement

The delegation presented a copy of the Annual Report 2024-25 of the commission to the CM. On October 12, the Haryana Governor, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, had formally released the annual report.

Advertisement

The meeting coincided with the completion of one year of the present government under Saini. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the achievements and activities of the commission since its reconstitution in November 2024. Justice Batra said as of November 2024, 2,991 cases were pending, and between November 2024 and October 15, 2025, 2,551 new cases were received. The commission heard a total of 5,542 cases, of which 4,638 were disposed of.

Advertisement

The commission issued decisions in 32 cases in November 2024, 148 in December, 551 in January 2025, 360 in February, 691 in March, 478 in April, 826 in May, 569 in July, 433 in August, 460 in September, and 90 cases up to October 15. As of now, only 904 cases remain pending.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts