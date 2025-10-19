Rights panel chief meets Saini, presents annual report

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence today.

The delegation presented a copy of the Annual Report 2024-25 of the commission to the CM. On October 12, the Haryana Governor, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, had formally released the annual report.

The meeting coincided with the completion of one year of the present government under Saini. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the achievements and activities of the commission since its reconstitution in November 2024. Justice Batra said as of November 2024, 2,991 cases were pending, and between November 2024 and October 15, 2025, 2,551 new cases were received. The commission heard a total of 5,542 cases, of which 4,638 were disposed of.

The commission issued decisions in 32 cases in November 2024, 148 in December, 551 in January 2025, 360 in February, 691 in March, 478 in April, 826 in May, 569 in July, 433 in August, 460 in September, and 90 cases up to October 15. As of now, only 904 cases remain pending.