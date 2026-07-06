Rights panel orders probe into railway police torture allegations

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging illegal detention, custodial torture, extortion, criminal intimidation and abuse of official authority by officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ambala Cantonment.

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The Commission has recommended a high-level inquiry, observing that if the allegations are found to be true, they would constitute “a serious case of custodial violence, illegal detention, abuse of police powers, extortion and violation of an individual’s dignity.” It further noted that “such allegations are of an extremely serious nature and require a prompt, impartial and effective inquiry.”

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According to the complaint filed by Tarun Chhabra, who deals in the marketing and supply of silver articles and frequently travels between Delhi and Punjab, he was summoned by GRP officials on June 20 for questioning after a theft of gold was reported from another coach of the train in which he was travelling. He alleged that despite there being no FIR, complaint or incriminating material against him, he was kept in illegal detention.

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Chhabra further alleged that he was subjected to third-degree torture, physically assaulted, stripped naked and videographed, and threatened with false implication unless he paid Rs 10 lakh.

In his order, Commission chairperson Justice Lalit Batra directed the DGP, Haryana, to have the inquiry conducted by an officer not below the rank of IGP. The probe will examine the allegations of illegal detention, custodial torture, threats and coercion, besides ensuring the preservation and verification of CCTV footage of the police station for June 20.

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HHRC Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said the Commission has also directed the Superintendent of Police, Railways, and the SHO of GRP Ambala Cantonment to preserve the CCTV footage and produce it before the Commission. The matter is scheduled to come up before the Full Commission on August 27.