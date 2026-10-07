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Home / Haryana / Rights panel seeks reports on Ambala building collapse

Rights panel seeks reports on Ambala building collapse

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The building which had collapsed recently in Ambala. File
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Days after the collapse of an under-construction three-storey building in Ambala’s Dhulkot village that left seven persons dead and several workers injured, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought detailed reports from the district administration, municipal corporation and police.

The Commission has sought information on the circumstances of the September 27 incident, action taken so far, approvals and inspection records related to the building, and measures being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said the Commission took serious note of the incident following a complaint filed by Amandeep Singh Bhatia. Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain, after hearing the complaint, directed the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, and Superintendent of Police to submit detailed reports.

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The Commission has sought details from the Deputy Commissioner regarding the deceased and injured, relief and compensation provided to the victims and their families, and whether any magisterial or administrative inquiry has been ordered or conducted.

The municipal corporation has been asked to provide the sanctioned building plan and clarify whether construction complied with the plan and applicable building bylaws. It has also been asked to furnish details of the owner, builder, contractor, architect and structural engineer associated with the project, besides inspection records and any notices or proceedings initiated over violations, if any.

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An SIT was constituted after the incident and samples of construction material were collected. The police also registered an FIR against Jaggi Builder, Shripal Rana, who used to assign the work, the property owner and others. The matter will next be heard on November 12.

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