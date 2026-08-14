DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rights panel seeks structural safety report of Sonepat school

Rights panel seeks structural safety report of Sonepat school

11-year-old student had died after arch of school gate fell on him

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of an 11-year-old student, Yash Kumar, after the arch of the entrance gate of Government Primary School, Garhi Bilinda, in Sonepat district allegedly collapsed on him on August 6.

Advertisement

The commission has sought reports from state education authorities on the structural safety of the school before the incident, inspections conducted during the past three years, complaints or representations received regarding structural deficiencies, and the action taken.

Advertisement

It has also sought details of any repair, renovation, strengthening or reconstruction work sanctioned or proposed for the school, the responsibility of officials for inspection and maintenance, the inquiry ordered after the incident, and whether responsibility has been fixed for any lapse.

Advertisement

It has further directed the authorities to provide a report regarding the incident and the circumstances leading to the collapse of the school gate/arch.

The commission has also asked the police to provide information on the investigation, including whether an FIR has been registered, the provisions of law invoked, forensic examination, post-mortem findings and whether negligence or culpability has emerged.

Advertisement

It has also asked the authorities to identify whether other government schools in Sonepat district have unsafe or structurally deficient entrance gates, arches, boundary walls, roofs or other structures, and to specify the remedial action taken. It has stressed the need for a safety audit of schools, particularly structurally weak buildings. It said unsafe structures should be strengthened or demolished.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts