Rights panel seeks structural safety report of Sonepat school

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of an 11-year-old student, Yash Kumar, after the arch of the entrance gate of Government Primary School, Garhi Bilinda, in Sonepat district allegedly collapsed on him on August 6.

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The commission has sought reports from state education authorities on the structural safety of the school before the incident, inspections conducted during the past three years, complaints or representations received regarding structural deficiencies, and the action taken.

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It has also sought details of any repair, renovation, strengthening or reconstruction work sanctioned or proposed for the school, the responsibility of officials for inspection and maintenance, the inquiry ordered after the incident, and whether responsibility has been fixed for any lapse.

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It has further directed the authorities to provide a report regarding the incident and the circumstances leading to the collapse of the school gate/arch.

The commission has also asked the police to provide information on the investigation, including whether an FIR has been registered, the provisions of law invoked, forensic examination, post-mortem findings and whether negligence or culpability has emerged.

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It has also asked the authorities to identify whether other government schools in Sonepat district have unsafe or structurally deficient entrance gates, arches, boundary walls, roofs or other structures, and to specify the remedial action taken. It has stressed the need for a safety audit of schools, particularly structurally weak buildings. It said unsafe structures should be strengthened or demolished.