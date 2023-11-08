Rise in sugarcane prices a gift for farmers, says minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Haryana Cooperation and Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal said cooperative sugar mills in the state were commencing the crushing season and the government had raised the sugarcane price from Rs 372 to Rs 386 at the start of the season. This was a unique gift for sugarcane farmers of the state.

Banwari Lal was presiding over the meeting regarding the commencement of the crushing season here today.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal virtually participated in the meeting. At the meeting, the procurement of essential supplies such as lubricants, totaling about Rs 3 crore for the sugar mills, was finalised.

Additional Chief Secretary Cooperation Raja Shekhar Vundru, Director-General of Mining and Geology Mandeep Singh Brar, Engineer in Chief Aseem Khanna, Director Rakesh Kumar and Devendra Dahiya were also present in the meeting.

The minister highlighted that CM Manohar Lal Khattar was dedicated to promoting the welfare of farmers, which was evident by the recent Rs 14 per quintal increase in sugarcane price for this year. Furthermore, the Chief Minister had taken the progressive step of raising the next year’s sugarcane price by Rs 14 per quintal to raise it to Rs 400, bringing immense joy to the farming community. He said the government had always worked towards empowering the farmers by taking decisions in their interest.Banwari Lal announced that the operations at all cooperative sugar mills would commence in the first half of November. This year’s goal was to process 424 lakh quintals of sugarcane. Initiating the sugar mills’ crushing season on time would ensure that farmers reaped maximum benefits.