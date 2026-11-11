The deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Sonepat, has begun affecting academic activities, with students raising concerns over their health and safety amid rising pollution levels.

In a late-night protest on Tuesday, a considerable number of students of OP Jindal Global University in Sonepat demanded the university authorities to conduct online examinations in place of offline in view of the worsening pollution and the implementation of Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The protesting students said offline examinations amid hazardous air quality could expose them to serious health risks. They urged the university administration to take the prevailing pollution situation into account and prioritise students' well-being by allowing them to appear for examinations online.

“Students’ health should be the priority rather than conducting offline examinations. More than 70 per cent of the students favour online exams due to concerns over their health. If the university could conduct examinations online earlier, why can’t it do so now, when the AQI in Sonepat has deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category?” said one of the protesting students.

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Earlier, the students gathered in large numbers on the university campus and raised slogans against the administration, alleging that their concerns regarding pollution-related health risks had not been adequately addressed.

They maintained that their demand was not an attempt to avoid examinations, but a request for a safer academic environment during the prevailing pollution crisis. They also expressed concern over the alleged lack of basic protective measures on the campus, with some students claiming that even essential facilities such as masks had not been provided.

The protest comes at a time when air pollution has emerged as a major concern across the NCR, with deteriorating air quality in Sonepat adding to the difficulties faced by students and residents. The students argued that academic schedules should take into consideration the health risks posed by prolonged exposure to polluted air.