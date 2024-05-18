RKSD College students visit Shimla

Kaithal: An educational tour to Shimla was organised by RKSD College, Kaithal, for the students who participate in college’s cultural activities. The students visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS)-Shimla, Ridge Ground, Jakhu Temple and the HP Vidhan Sabha. The programme coordinator, Jaibir Dhariwal, took students to the Viceroy Bhawan where the Shimla Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan. Principal Sanjay Goyal, while addressing the students, said such educational tours prove to be useful for students where they get an opportunity to interact and coordinate with each other and build their self-confidence.

Speech, motivational song contest

Kurukshetra: A speech and motivational song competition was organised at the Bharat Ratna Gulzari Lal Nanda Centre for Ethics and Philosophy of Kurukshetra University here on Wednesday. In her address, Kurukshetra Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, who was the chief guest, called upon students to follow in the footsteps of great political leader and economist Gulzari Lal Nanda. She said students should develop their personalities by participating in extra-curricular activities. Throwing light on the life of Bharat Ratna Gulzari Lal Nanda, the Additional Deputy Commissioner mentioned his achievements. A total of 30 students from 25 schools participated in the speech competition, while 120 students took part in the music competition.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Shimla