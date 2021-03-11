Rashtriya Lok Dal supports farmers' demand on damage relief

Hisar, June 5
The farmers, who are protesting from May 15 in Balsamand, are set to get a boost as the Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, Jayant Chaudhary, has announced to support them. They are demanding compensation for the damaged kharif crop. Jayant has sought the Chief Minister’s intervention in this regard.
The Meham MLA, Balraj Kundu, and the BKU Charuni group leader, Gurnam Singh Charuni, will attend the farmers’ dharna tomorrow.
