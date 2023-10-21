Road accidents claimed 284 lives in Sonepat in 9 months

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 20

As many as 284 persons were killed and 413 were injured in 547 accidents reported in the district in the last nine months.

According to the available information, speeding, driving in the wrong lane or wrong side were among the major reasons behind the accidents. Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar has directed the officials concerned to identify and rectify black spots and repair damaged portions of roads in the district on a priority to curb accidents.

The district witnessed 60 accidents in January, in which 31 persons died while 38 sustained injuries.

As many as 32 persons died while 59 sustained injuries in 69 accident cases registered in February. In March, 31 persons died while 49 were injured in 59 road mishaps.

Thirty-two persons lost their lives while 44 sustained injuries in 65 accidents in April. A total of 30 persons died while 53 were injured in 58 mishap cases in May. In June, 35 persons died and 43 sustained injured in 65 accidents while 27 persons died and 48 got injured in 59 mishap in July.

As many as 27 persons lost their lives and 41 sustained injuries in 55 accidents in August. In September, 37 persons died while 38 sustained injuries in 57 road mishaps.

Besides, 19 persons have been killed and 50 injured in 34 accident cases reported in October so far.

The DC said Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) is analysing the data of accidents, in which driver falling asleep, speeding, driving on wrong side or wrong lane and drunken driving emerged as most common reasons for road mishaps.

“We have been analysing the data and would implement precautionary measures in the district to minimise the risk,” he added.

