Road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 29

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has come under scrutiny after a road constructed just before the CM’s Raahgiri programme on May 21 caved in.

The work on Sectors 78/79 dividing road near Mapsko Mount Ville society, which had been pending for five years, was completed in just three days before the CM’s visit. Local residents, who were excited over the development, were shocked to learn that the road caved in on Sunday. A truck got stuck in the depression and had to be pulled out by a crane.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting civic officials to temporarily repair the road. While GMDA CEO PC Meena was unavailable for comments, a senior official stated that they had started investigation.

“This road has been under construction since 2018 and was finished overnight before the CM’s visit on May 21. A little rain is all it took to damage it. You can very well guess the quality of construction,” said Dhirender Kumar, RWA president, Mapsko Mount Ville.

Recently, the quality of Gurugram roads has come under an increased scrutiny, with 10 samples of different MC roads failing quality checks. The contractors and engineers responsible for inspecting and approving the construction were

reprimanded.

The MC vigilance department is also looking into allegations of corruption against a few contractors who constructed roads in Sector 10, Sector 38, New Palam Vihar, DLF Phase 3 and Basai using inferior quality material. The contract awarded to these contractors for constructing two internal roads each in these areas ranged from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore.