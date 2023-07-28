Road caves in after rain in Karnal

After incessant rain, a portion of the road caved in at Sector 13, leaving a deep trench on the road. Earlier, the road caved at a similar place and was repaired. Now, the trench is posing threat to commuters. The authorities concerned should take steps to ensure proper roads. The quality of the material used should be good so that the roads do not cave in after heavy rain.
Sanju, Karnal
Haphazardly parked vehicles annoy commuters
Vehicles parked on both sides of the road leading to Prem Nagar Chowk from Radio Station in Rohtak have become a cause of concern for commuters as it has congested the road. Since there is no parking lot near the Radio Station Chowk, shopkeepers and those visiting the shops, park their vehicles haphazardly alongside the road. The authorities should take note and take action immediately. Deepak Rathi, Rohtak
Panchkula public park in poor condition
I want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the deplorable condition of Nirjhar Vatika Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, wherein the public money is being wasted with impunity due to improper planning and callous attitude of officials responsible for its upkeep and maintenance. Earth was excavated with an earthmoving machine in a major portion of the park adjacent to hotel Park Royal damaging the walking track and other infrastructure, inconveniencing the park users. Due to the rain, the excavated trenches are filled with muddy water and slush. The park has become a haven for drug addicts.
Rakesh Jolly, Panchkula
