Road caves in on Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover

Gurugram, December 24
Traffic came to a snarl for some time after the road caved in on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover on Sunday afternoon.
On the four-lane road towards Sohna, about 5-ft-deep and 2-ft-wide pothole was formed in front of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, said an official.
Teams of police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot and put up barricades around the pothole.
Along with this, two lines of this road towards Sohna from Gurugram were completely closed for traffic, said police.
Traffic Inspector, east, Rajesh Kumar said after getting information traffic police reached the spot and managed the traffic. In the meantime, NHAI officials along with the officials of the maintenance company OSE also reached and barricaded the area.
“It was due to a sewer line for the road water drainage. The maintenance company will fix the damaged road,” added Kumar, who was on spot.
Despite several attempts, officials of the NHAI and GMDA could not be contacted.
According to an official, the construction work of this elevated flyover started in 2019. The work was completed in two phases in 2021, and this elevated flyover was opened for the general public in 2021. The total cost of this 21-km-long elevated flyover was Rs 1,944 crore.
In August 2020, during construction of this elevated flyover, a section of the road also collapsed and the work was suspended for some time.
