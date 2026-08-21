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Home / Haryana / Road caves in, sewage inundates green belt as STP pipeline breaks in Rewari

Road caves in, sewage inundates green belt as STP pipeline breaks in Rewari

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:18 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Repair work in progress at Sector 10 in Rewari. Tribune photo
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A breakage in a pipeline between the sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Naya Gaon Daulatpur and Kalaka inundated a road and green-belt in the Sector 10 residential area, causing grave inconvenience to residents.

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As per the residents, the problems caused due to the breakage are yet to be resolved though six days have passed since the breakage took place.

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“A service lane connecting group housing societies in the residential sector has caved in and a large pothole has been formed due to the massive overflow of sewage water,” said Monika, a resident.

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The residents narrated that sewage water kept overflowing for about five hours and accumulated in the green belt across the road.

Dinesh Kumar, the president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the New Friends CGHS, said he lodged a complaint at the local HSVP office, but to no avail.

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The residents then approached the STP officials, following which the pump at the Naya Gaon Daulatpur STP was turned off and the flow of water subsided.

Meanwhile, the constant overflow of water resulted in the creation of a pothole measuring 6 ft deep, 10 ft long and 10 ft wide.

It has been the sixth day since this problem started, but no permanent solution has been reached. The sewage line is still broken, due to which water is still leaking.

The residents of the New Friends CGHS have expressed apprehension that if the leakage is not stopped, it may damage the boundary wall of the society.

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