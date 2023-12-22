Road dividers in Faridabad need repair

Many road dividers in Faridabad have either been removed or are damaged, jeopardising the lives of commuters, apart from causing traffic congestion in the city. A stretch of the road along Gurugram Canal has been in a damaged condition for several months. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard.

SK Sharma, Faridabad

Insanitary conditions prevail in Gurugram

DUE to the ongoing strike of sanitation workers in Gurugram, Sector 15 has been reeling under insanitary conditions for two months. Though the MCG has deployed agencies to remove waste from roads, there has been no improvement in the conditions here. Some residential societies do have sanitation staff, but what about the sectors where garbage collection is largely carried out by MCG workers? People are forced to hire private helpers to sweep the roads in residential areas. The MCG must look into the matter on priority.

PS Makhija, Gurugram

Historical buildings in dilapidated condition in Nuh

Many tourist sites in Nuh have not been maintained for decades. Considering the fact that the city has significant historical and archaeological relevance, the authorities concerned should have looked into the matter and ensured the repair of dilapidated buildings and damaged roads. Owing to lack of maintenance, these sites are slowly decaying. The authorities must take stock of all such sites and ensure that they are maintained at the earliest to boost tourism in the city.

Addam Mewati, Nuh

What our readers say

