Road mishap claims 3 lives at Bhiwani village

hisar, August 24
Three persons, including a 70-year-old woman, her daughter and granddaughter, were killed in a road accident near Badwa village on the National Highway 52 in Bhiwani district today.
The victims were riding a motorcycle driven by a man, who suffered injuries in the road mishap.
The motorcycle was being driven by Purkharam with his grandmother Shanti Devi, mother Saroj, 48 and niece Manisha (13) riding pillion. The victims were returning after attending a religious function in an adjoining village when a truck collided with the motorcycle.
While three female members of the family died on the spot, Purkharam suffered injuries and has been admitted to hospital.
